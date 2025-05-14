U.S. shocked that xenophobia isn't great for tourism

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, The United States stands to lose $12.5 billion due to declining tourism. As reported in The Times, foreign visitors are choosing to spend their vacation euros literally anywhere else.

The reasons read like a greatest hits album of national self-sabotage: complex visa rules, disappearing ink, random detentions at the border, and a political atmosphere that makes a root canal seem relaxing.

Even our friendly northern neighbors are saying "sorry, not sorry." Canadian visitors – who typically outspend Americans 3-to-1 – have cut their US trips by 20%. Perhaps threatening to make Canada the 51st state wasn't the brilliant diplomatic strategy someone thought it was.

Julia Simpson, WTTC's chief executive said, "While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the US government is putting up the 'closed' sign. I'm quite sure President Trump, with his background in hospitality, understands that holidaymakers just want to come and enjoy the beautiful country and the people and the history and then go home again. They don't want to live there."

Out of 184 countries studied, the US stands alone in its tourism decline – a special kind of American exceptionalism.

