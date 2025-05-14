Yes, a Jet Ski riding Golden Retriever (video)

A Golden Retriever riding a jet ski comes straight from the "Now you've seen everything" files.

A writer for Pethelpful points out the pupperoo is not responsible for driving the jet ski, and is just along for the ride — which makes it a bit less for those of us who live with a Golden Retriever, but no less cute:

After reading ABC News' caption, I realized what was really going on. The jet ski was actually being pulled by a man using a water-propelled jet pack. I didn't even notice him the first time I watched because I was so focused on the Golden!

Previously:

• Meet Blueberry, the interior decorating Golden Retriever

• Dainty doggo loves to dress up and admire herself in the mirror

• Chinese zoo tried to pass off Golden Retriever as African lion

• Golden retriever finds mud at the park — comes home as a chocolate lab (video)

• Listen to a Golden Retriever snoring like a cartoon character