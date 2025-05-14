Yes, a Jet Ski riding Golden Retriever (video)

Alex Zotov / shutterstock.com Alex Zotov / shutterstock.com

A Golden Retriever riding a jet ski comes straight from the "Now you've seen everything" files.

A writer for Pethelpful points out the pupperoo is not responsible for driving the jet ski, and is just along for the ride — which makes it a bit less for those of us who live with a Golden Retriever, but no less cute:

After reading ABC News' caption, I realized what was really going on. The jet ski was actually being pulled by a man using a water-propelled jet pack. I didn't even notice him the first time I watched because I was so focused on the Golden!

Previously:
Meet Blueberry, the interior decorating Golden Retriever
Dainty doggo loves to dress up and admire herself in the mirror
Chinese zoo tried to pass off Golden Retriever as African lion
Golden retriever finds mud at the park — comes home as a chocolate lab (video)
Listen to a Golden Retriever snoring like a cartoon character