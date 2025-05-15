If you've ever found yourself bored on a hot summer day with nothing to do, join the club. The Japanese art of hikaru dorodango – or absurdly shiny balls of polished dirt – was born from just this kind of boredom, but it's not just for Japanese schoolchildren anymore! All you need is some water, a handful of dirt, and a lot of dedication, and you too can relive the dorodango craze of the late 90s.

There are dorodango professors, dorodango museums, a dorodango documentary – and now you, too can let dorodango into your home. Not that any of them actually do much except sit there and look pretty, but being able to brag that you can turn literal dirt into something appealing will no doubt serve you well at your next party.

Previously:

• Book about people who eat dirt

• 'Metal from the Dirt' – Cool profile of Navajo metalheads, and Diné metal shows on the rez

• Unboxing the astoundingly cool, dirt-filled ParaNorman press-box