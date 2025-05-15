Brothers find message in a bottle from 1976 — leads to unexpected reunion

Clint Buffington and his brother Evan were strolling along a Bahamian beach when they stumbled upon something straight out of a storybook: a message in a bottle. Inside, they found more than just a note—it was a time capsule.

The note was written in 1976 by Peter Thompson, then a ninth-grader. As part of a school project, he threw the bottle into the Merrimack River. Decades later, it had journeyed all the way to the Bahamas.

Now 63, Peter connected with the brothers over video chat. The exchange was filled with amazement and joy. This rare reunion of a bottle and its sender is a testament to the unpredictability of the sea—and life itself. For those of us dreaming of finding such a treasure, the search continues.

See also: Taste Test: Sea beans