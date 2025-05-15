Hulu's "King of the Hill" reboot revealed with first teaser

King of the Hill was a really damn good adult animated show, so of course it wasn't going to stay dead until it had been squeezed dry. The series' development has been confirmed for a while now, but given the turbulent state of TV nowadays and Hulu's complete radio silence on the matter, it seemed entirely possible that it could have been quietly cancelled, barring any kind of official reveal. Like the one we got today.

First look at the 'KING OF THE HILL' revival series.



Releasing this Summer on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Ib36WMWgBU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2025

It seems there will, indeed, be a time skip – I personally can't wait for Dale's war with his neighborhood 5G tower. If you want an excellent Mike Judge cartoon that isn't a retread, though, I wholeheartedly recommend Common Side Effects on HBO. It's a wildly innovative, surprisingly touching series following an eccentric mycologist on the run from the bloodthirsty forces of the pharmaceutical industry, and it's really, really good. Go watch it – Hank Hill isn't going anywhere.

Previously:

• Hulu is bringing back Buffy

• Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy returns to the screen in new Hulu series