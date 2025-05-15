Marsupials munching morsels make the most mellifluous music

Stop what you're doing and go listen to the most pleasing ASMR I've ever heard! Meet Clove, a gorgeous three-year-old rescue opossum who lives at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mount Washington, Kentucky, a nonprofit organization that specializes in education and rescue, rehabilitation, and release of orphaned, injured, or displaced native wildlife, including bats, squirrels, groundhogs, skunks, opossums, foxes, raccoons, and more.

Just listen to Clove happily crunch-a-munching away on her delicious cat food. Savor her snacky snout! Worship her wonderful whiskers! I can truly think of no sound more relaxing (and no creature more adorable!)—I need this video on a loop, for real!

Sadly, I still haven't met an opossum in real life, but I continue my search. So please invite me over if you have an opossum I can pet! (I'm serious.)

In the meantime I'll get my opossum fix virtually through the photos and videos that Second Chances Wildlife Center posts. You can, too, on their Instagram, YouTube, or website. Enjoy!