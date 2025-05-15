"Shrimps' Era" is the best era

Not only does this wooden shrimp have a better work-life balance than most Americans, it knows how to throw together an amazing picnic better than most of us, too. In a brand new video by Stoccafisso Design, you first see Shrimpie at work, typing away at the computer and working hard on spreadsheets. Suddently, a DM pops up on the screen: "Picnic today?" Shrimpie immediately answers, "Yes that's a SHRIMPTASTIC idea!". When asked "Are you bringing any food?", Shrimpie answers, "Yes, I'll prepare something quick."

Well, in true overachieving fashion, "quick" to Shrimpie means rolling out dough, chopping, chopping, and more chopping, and then even more chopping, then cooking something in a large stew pot, and then sautéing yet more ingredients. Shrimpie doesn't know how to do anything half-assed, that's for sure!

Once everything is prepared, Shrimpie loads it all into a gorgeous picnic basket, climbs onto an even more beautiful bicycle, and then bikes to the park. Shrimpie sets up a lovely picnic complete with red and white checkered blanket, and Shrimpie and their friend get to "finally relax" while eating all of the yummy food Shrimpie so lovingly prepared. Great job, Shrimpie, you definitely deserve a break!

This wonderful scene, featuring wooden mechanical figures that move in the most delightful ways, was created by Italian automata maker Amedeo Capelli, aka Stoccafisso Design. In this recent interview with Capelli conducted by Una Marzorati, Capelli states that he's currently in "L'era dei gamberetti," or his "Shrimps' Era." He explains in the video why he's currently making so many shrimp:

"My followers really like the shrimps, so I am doing a lot of shrimps. But obviously not only because they like it, but because I like to make them. And the shrimps for me are very industrious little creatures. But they are a little bit silly, too. So I tend to make these things where the shrimps do something very frenetic. . . They move their little arms like this, so this thing can be adapted very well to funny sketches. The first work I made with the shrimps was the band, the shrimps' band, where there are four characters playing four musical instruments. One is playing the guitar, one plays the saxophone, another one the trumpet, and the last one is playing the melodica—that is like a blow-keyboard. So the context is funny, but they are a little bit laughable, playing these weird instruments. And that was one of the videos that until now was one of the most successful, and it started the 'Shrimps' Era,' as I call it [laughs]."

I absolutely adore Stoccafisso Design's shrimps, and I can't wait to see more! In fact, I think Shrimps' Era is my new favorite era!

To see more of Capelli's work, check out his YouTube and Instagram.

Previously:

• Enjoy this shrimp-flavored popcorn for breakfast

• Secret of the mantis shrimp's powerful punch