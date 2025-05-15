Teacher nicknamed "Mr. Pedophile" arrested on child sex charges

If a teacher known to his students as "Mr. Pedophile" were arrested and charged with a crime, and one were challenged to guess the nature of the offense, you might suspect a trap and say "Aha! DUI!" Alas, no. Douglas County Sheriff's Office:
On May 12, 2025, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detectives with the Special Victims Unit arrested 49-year-old David Feil, of Littleton, for two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Feil was hired by the Douglas County School District in 2014, and most recently worked as a teacher at Roxborough Intermediate School. Feil was transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility. A charge is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent until/unless proven guilty. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding this case or who believes they or someone they know might also be a victim of Feil to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.
The Denver Post reports that several former students reported routinely inappropriate behavior.
Feil allegedly spoke to those students about pornography, a conversation he told them not to tell their parents about or he would "get in trouble and go to jail"; brought them gifts to school; gave them "hand massages"; touched their buttocks and friended them on multiple social media platforms, sheriff's officials said in the arrest affidavit.
"Now, looking back at it, I understand it was weird, but at the time I just thought it was normal," one of Feil's former students told investigators during an interview at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Another student told detectives that Feil would pick them up, toss them and sit down with them on his lap or hold their phones above their heads and make them jump for it, sheriff's officials said.
At one point, according to the arrest affidavit, the sixth-grade students nicknamed Feil "Mr. Pedophile."