Teacher nicknamed "Mr. Pedophile" arrested on child sex charges

If a teacher known to his students as "Mr. Pedophile" were arrested and charged with a crime, and one were challenged to guess the nature of the offense, you might suspect a trap and say "Aha! DUI!" Alas, no. Douglas County Sheriff's Office:

On May 12, 2025, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detectives with the Special Victims Unit arrested 49-year-old David Feil, of Littleton, for two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Feil was hired by the Douglas County School District in 2014, and most recently worked as a teacher at Roxborough Intermediate School. Feil was transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility. A charge is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent until/unless proven guilty. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding this case or who believes they or someone they know might also be a victim of Feil to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

The Denver Post reports that several former students reported routinely inappropriate behavior.