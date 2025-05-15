Dear Leader wants a parade to celebrate the glorious anniversary of his birth!

Donald Trump wants a military parade in his honor, and he may get it this time. With his Signal-chat abusing lackey Hegseth running the DoD, two dozen M1A1 Abrams tanks are being readied. Trump's previous request for a parade was rejected as the damage to the streets was judged too costly.

Twin celebrations of U.S. President Donald Trump's birthday and the Army's 250th anniversary will include as many as 25 tanks rolling through Washington in a celebration that will cost $25 million to $45 million, U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S. military service branches take pride in their history and anniversary celebrations, called birthdays, across the United States and on bases around the world.

The U.S. Army had long been planning to move troops and equipment to the National Mall in Washington on June 14 as part of its anniversary celebration. Plans now include a parade since that coincides with Trump's 79th birthday.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, the eventual cost could be as high as $45 million. One of them said the cost included several million dollars more than it would have without a parade.