Watch felt noodles cook in this charming stop motion pasta video

In this charming stop-motion, a felt pasta dish comes to life. First, felt water bubbles in a pot—it moves like real liquid, mesmerizing to watch.

Yarn noodles, stiff at first, are added. They swirl, soften, and one is even tested, just like real cooking.

The finale? Pasta drained in a felt colander, served in a bowl, topped with parmesan. Every detail, down to the sound effects, is delightful. Amazingly, the entire set is felt-crafted—a true masterpiece.



