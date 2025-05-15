'We did more than France': Trump mocks our WWII allies

Once again, Donald "Two Dolls, Five Pencils" Trump proves he understands puffery and not history.

Convicted felon #47 belittled the French and other nations for celebrating the Allied victory in Europe eighty years ago. Trump's version of history is just nationalistic garbage, but his and his administration's continued attacks on NATO and our closest allies are real. Twenty-seven million Russian war dead would like to speak with him.

Trump noted that "Russia was celebrating, France was celebrating, everybody was celebrating but us. And we're the ones that won the war. We won the war." "And they helped, but without us they don't win the war. We're all speaking German. You know that, right? Without us, they're speaking German, maybe a little Japanese too. We won the war. And we're the only ones that didn't celebrate." … British historian Richard Overy, who has written extensively on World War II, told Newsweek previously that Trump's remarks were an "extraordinary distortion of history" and he had "forgotten entirely what the Red Army achieved in World War II." Newsweek

Lafayette, we are sorry.

Previously:

