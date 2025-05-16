Singer's Audio Study Mate was a 1970s multimedia machine

The Audio Study Mate was a "multimedia briefcase," as Hackaday's Al Williams puts it, combining a cassette player with a 35mm film strip viewer to create a 1970s audiovisual smorgasbord. Techmoan got one and plays with it on YouTube: "An interesting looking device, but things didn't quite work out with this one."

Whenever I see one of these retrofantastic gizmos I imagine a 1970s TV detective show—Columbo, Kojak, Barnaby Jones—which centers on evidence surreptitiously or inadvertantly recorded, stored or otherwise located on one. The denoument of the episode would call upon the detective to say, "but sir, you failed to account for this" and then he whips out the Singer Audio Study Mate.

You can get your own footsquare tricorder on eBay for $100 or so.

Previously:

• Modern gadgets made in 1977

• Lego's Retro Radio isn't really a radio but it does play tunes