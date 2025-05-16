Switzerland's attempt to take credit for the world's inventions just backfired spectacularly

Although a winner has not yet been crowned in the 2025 Eurovision competition, I have a bone to pick with it all the same. On its surface, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer's interlude act "Made in Switzerland" sounds like nothing more than a celebration of the contest's hosts, but look deeper and you'll realize that just like Swiss cheese, quite a few of the mentioned items aren't actually Swiss. Instant coffee? British. Zippers? American. The garlic press? Egyptian!

A Eurovision Reddit user has compiled a full list of every item mentioned in the song and their actual country of origin, and the results do not look good for Switzerland.

Of the 18 items mentioned, only eight are verifiably products of Switzerland, meaning that roughly 56% of the song is lies. For a country that makes such a big deal out of their neutrality, seeing them commit such brazen theft on the world stage is deeply disappointing, and must of course result in a nullification of the entire contest if a singer I don't like wins. I'll never have a Toblerone again.