Texas man tows car with shoelace, highway chaos ensues (video)

A tow-job gone wrong wreaked havoc on a Texas Highway the other day. In this wild video, you can see one car towing another by an alarmingly thin piece of rope. The car on the rope is swerving back and forth on the highway across multiple lanes, causing total mayhem.

I'm all for implementing a little DIY energy into daily life, but perhaps, when it comes to towing, DIY is not the way to go. Patch your own drywall, knit your own sweater, maybe even brew your own beer. But towing a vehicle down a major Texas highway via rope is probably not the wisest do-it-yourself project.

The video of the incident is so outrageous It made me laugh. Thank goodness nobody was injured, though. If Mr. Magoo drove a tow truck and had a death wish, this video would be exactly what it looked like.



