Tortoise hero saves his upside-down buddy

I had to skip to the end of this video after a few minutes to make sure it had a happy ending, and was very relieved when I found out it did. When a tortoise was walking around and minding its business, a bully tortoise came by and flipped it on its back. The incident was captured on a security cam, and what happened next was stressful and then incredibly heartwarming.

A third tortoise saw the incident, and walked over as quickly as its little legs would allow. The flipped-over tortoise lay on its back with its limbs flailing in the air, helplessly. The hero tortoise struggled for over 10 minutes, trying to find a way to flip his friend back over onto his feet.

The hero tortoise tried various angles, and even backed up so it could "run" as fast as it could to its friend to try and knock it back over, right side up. When none of this was working, the little hero refused to give up. He eventually used a nearby wall to help push his friend back over onto his feet, successfully. The amount of empathy and perseverance this little tortoise had for his friend was incredible to watch.

See also: Tortoise races hare, wins