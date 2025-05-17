Get 62% off Curiosity Stream and use your screen time to get smarter

TL;DR: Learn anything about almost everything when you get lifetime access to thousands of documentaries from Curiosity Stream for just $149.97.

After a long day of work, sometimes you just want to sit back and relax with something mindless on in the background while you doomscroll on TikTok. Sometimes you want something that will hook you from the first second. From A Deadly American Marriage to Inside the Mind of a Dog, I've already ran through all the documentaries on Netflix. Curiosity Stream has thousands of documentaries that will grip you from the first second or serve as the perfect background noise and now you can get lifetime access for $149.97.

Curiosity Stream Standard Plan: Lifetime SubscriptionSee Deal

No matter what your special interest is, Curiosity Stream has films covering anything from the rise of Hollywood to wild animals and everything in between. Have you ever pondered the history of papal conclaves or wondered about why black holes are so dangerous? I'm sure you are now! Instead of pulling up ChatGPT or Google and attempting to read a scholarly article, find the information you're looking for in an entertaining and easily-digestible documentary format. You can even download content to watch offline or on multiple devices.

Curiosity Stream is now just $149.97 (reg. $399.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.