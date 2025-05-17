ICE Barbie and Duck Dynasty jerk want immigrants to compete for basic human rights

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem is at it again – or at least the department under her stewardship is, unfortunately. Amidst the Trump administration's monstrous handling of immigration issues, suffering as a spectacle has repeatedly been a favored tactic. As long as it's an outgroup, after all, anything is permissible, which seems to be the mindset that gave rise to Noem's newest project, The American.

The DHS has reportedly compiled a 35-page TV pitch helmed by Duck Dynasty's Rob Worsoff, which would task twelve immigrants with taking part in themed challenges across the country, all hosted by "a famous, naturalized American." The ultimate prize is, of course, getting sworn in as an American citizen at Capitol Hill without a "dry eye within 10 miles", according to the pitch. In Worsoff's own words:

The proposed series is called The American, named after the train that contestants would ride around the country, competing in regionally specific 'cultural' contests such as rolling logs in Wisconsin. It would lead to a grand finale with the winner getting sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. 'Along the way, we will be reminded what it means to be American – through the eyes of the people who want it most,' reads Worsoff's pitch. Worsoff – who himself was born in Canada – said: 'I'm not affiliated with any political ideology. As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most.'

Obviously, it goes without saying that this is nothing short of horrifying – I had many things on my "Trump second term" bingo card, but "real-life Hunger Games" is not among them. The fact that this is even being considered in the uppermost levels of our government, the fact that the people in charge would rather make hopeful immigrants compete against each other for our amusement than make our actual immigration process even one percent more streamlined or, crazy idea, stop shipping our citizens off to black sites, paints a bleak picture of this country.

A few years ago, enjoying a show like this would have been unthinkable – but now it makes you an American.