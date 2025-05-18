Don't stay at an Airbnb without bringing this $40 device

TL;DR: Protect your privacy while you travel with this hidden camera, GPS, and bug detector, now on sale for $39.99.

It seems like every few weeks I see a video on TikTok from someone staying in an Airbnb asking if a device is a hidden camera. Most of us know the fingernail test for two-way mirrors, and although it's not entirely accurate, is still a good tip to keep in mind. Unfortunately, as technology has evolved, it's gotten into the hands of people who want to use it for the wrong things. This Detector, on sale for $39.99, may help you to protect yourself from hidden cameras, GPS trackers, and more.

Hidden Camera, Bug, GPS & RF Detector

See Deal

This device can help ensure accurate detection with its strong anti-interference range and ability to visually identify hidden cameras. It also detects magnetic fields commonly used by GPS trackers. This model features an upgraded Chipset that that has a longer-lasting battery (between 4-5 hours), wider range, and more precise detection. The portable design makes it perfect for use in hotels, Airbnbs, cars, or even your own home.

Protect your privacy with increased peace of mind and grab this hidden camera and GPS detector for just $39.99 (reg $59.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.