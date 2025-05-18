This crowd-controlled street view simulator lets players drive across America together

The latest addition to neal.fun is a road trip simulator using Google Street View and a custom overlay. Viewers vote every ten seconds to choose a direction. As expected with anything decided by an internet vote, it is total anarchy. The car drives in circles, heads down dead ends, and has at least once barreled down a bike path.

Members of the very chill Discord server dedicated to the road trip, embedded on the site, are in a constant battle to unify the collective, possibly drunk, drivers. The "pathists" are trying to go straight to Canada, while the "detourists" are just looking for cool stuff. Right now, the insane car is taking a detour en route to Bar Harbor, Maine, to make a quick stop at Hadley Beach and possibly drive into the ocean.

I made a streetview roadtrip simulator where we all vote on a direction every 10 secondsAlso we have to vote to change the radio station. Enjoy!> neal.fun/internet-roa… — Neal Agarwal (@neal.fun) 2025-05-06T15:46:23.977Z

Viewers also vote on the embedded FM radio station. The current station is WBOR, the radio station of Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, which is likely enjoying its highest listener numbers ever. Don't forget to honk the horn and play with the little tree air freshener. Onward to Canada!

Previously:

• Aggressively click for the Moon or the Sun

• Wonders of Street View archives strange things seen on Google's mapping service

• Try this fun asteroid impact simulator and visualize Earth's annihilation