Watch tech bros plot mankind's doom in HBO's Mountainhead

Stick to what you know, I guess. Succession may have wrapped, but showrunner Jesse Armstrong clearly isn't done with making a farce out of the utterly empty inner lives of America's billionaires quite yet. Armstrong and HBO's new film Mountainhead looks to pick up right where the show left off, focusing on a group of tech billionaires (all of whom recall shades of Musk and Zuckerberg) on a relaxing mountain getaway that will likely have disastrous consequences for the rest of the world.

It looks every bit as rage-inducing and cringe-inducing as Succession itself – and it's always nice to see Cory Michael Smith pop up in things. There was a certain schadenfreude-esque thrill in watching the members of the Roy family make terrible decisions, and this newest crop looks to be carrying the torch beautifully with their half-baked plan for world domination. Really, if you liked Succession, you were probably going to see this anyway.