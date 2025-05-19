Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Former president Joe Biden was diagnosed last week with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, which has metastasized to his bones, his office reported Sunday.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," a statement read. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

Aggressive prostate cancers show up suddenly, which is why they are described as such. So it's not likely that Biden or anyone close to him knew about it while he was still running for a second term, however much explaining they have to do about other health problems.

