Food reviewer takes no guff from drunk restaurant patron (video)

Foodio/Shutterstock.com Foodio/Shutterstock.com

TikTok food reviewer Beccaeatseverything handles an interruption from a drunken weirdo perfectly!

A food reviewer gets abused by a man in Regal Wetherspoons whilst filming
byu/Smilingtribute inPublicFreakout

I love seeing folks handle dumb hecklers so effortlessly. The TikTok'er gives a wonderful response to someone who should not be speaking. Nothing she is going to do or say will remove his head from where he stores it, and it's good she knows that his problem is not hers. I find food reviewers super helpful. Disneyland gives you too many options to try everything unless you are a food reviewer.

Previously:
Real Italians roast your pathetic attempts at Italian food
Watching Japanese chefs prepare super-expensive meals and street food
Making food from countries that no longer exist