Food reviewer takes no guff from drunk restaurant patron (video)

TikTok food reviewer Beccaeatseverything handles an interruption from a drunken weirdo perfectly!

I love seeing folks handle dumb hecklers so effortlessly. The TikTok'er gives a wonderful response to someone who should not be speaking. Nothing she is going to do or say will remove his head from where he stores it, and it's good she knows that his problem is not hers. I find food reviewers super helpful. Disneyland gives you too many options to try everything unless you are a food reviewer.

