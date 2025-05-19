Harper letter writers who fought cancel culture go silent on Trump's speech crackdown

Remember that time 153 of America's most prestigious intellectuals joined forces like some sort of Justice League for journalistic freedom? Except instead of fighting Darkseid, they were really concerned about someone getting criticized on Twitter.

As reported in The Nation, most of these brave defenders of discourse — who signed 2020's now-infamous Harper's letter — have gone mysteriously quiet now that actual government censorship is happening. Funny how that works.

Leading the charge was Bari Weiss, who parlayed her masterful victimhood performance into a thriving Substack empire. Now that Trump's administration is actually jailing people for their speech, she's discovered a fascinating new appreciation for selective silence.

Only about a quarter of these intellectual champions have bothered speaking up about Trump's actual suppression of free speech. The rest are presumably still busy fighting the crucial battle against collegiate pronouns.

Turns out defending free speech is much more profitable when you're punching down at powerless students instead of up at actual tyrants. Who knew?

