Netflix partners with Sesame Street as Trump threatens PBS

Having lost its streaming partnership with Warner Bros.'s oft-renamed streaming division, PBS has found Sesame Street a new home on Netflix.

As Trump screams that NPR and PBS are biased and threatens their funding, Sesame Street has found sunshine. Over 90 hours of content will start streaming on Netflix, which has also funded the next season of the long-running, globally adored children's program.

After 56 years on PBS, Big Bird and friends are finding new life on Netflix following President Donald Trump's threat to pull the plug on publicly-funded media, according to The Wall Street Journal. "The streaming giant has reached an agreement to broadcast new episodes of 'Sesame Street,' giving the beloved children's show a home after Warner Bros. Discovery said it was stepping away from the program," the report said. Netflix plans to air 90 hours of previous episodes, while new episodes "will also air on PBS stations and PBS Kids the same day they debut on Netflix," the report said. RawStory

