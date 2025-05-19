The self induced failure of alternate reality sci-fi tv show"Sliders"

At launch, Sliders was a fantastic, if terribly named, sci-fi television show. It got a lot worse.

The mid-1990s FOX Sci-Fi series Sliders started out really fun. I just preferred to forget it as the show clearly lost its way, but here, Toy Galaxy examines the failure under a microscope. I had no idea there was this much drama behind what seemed like a pretty simple idea that lost its way. Go to slightly different Earths and see whats different about them, and move on.

