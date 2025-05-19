This baby armadillo screams like it's auditioning for Super Mario (video)

This screaming hairy armadillo sounds just like a Nintendo character when it screams. Screaming hairy armadillos ( Chaetophractus vellerosus) are native to Argentina, Bolivia, and Paraguay. They are able to emit a loud shriek to scare off predators or startle humans. If you're considering getting one as a pet, make sure you like the idea of being woken up at 4am by the shrill, cartoonish scream in the video.

Screaming hairy armadillos are adorable yet alarming. The piercing volume of their scream is surprising to hear coming from such a little guy. They can live 10-15 years in captivity, which means 10-15 years of cuteness and aching ears.

In the wild, these amazing animals live in dry, sandy areas like scrubland, grasslands, and semi-deserts. They enjoy digging into the earth and creating deep burrows, where they spend the hottest parts of the day. They're also nocturnal, which means they wouldn't be the ideal roommate for a critter who needs to rest when the sun is down.

