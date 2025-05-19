We really got custom cheat codes for 6,000 games before we got GTA 6

TL;DR: Get custom cheats and trainers for thousands of games with a lifetime subscription to Cheat Happens, now on sale for $35.

If you're the kind of gamer who loves poking around behind the curtain, bending the rules, or just skipping the grind, Cheat Happens might be your favorite new toy. This isn't just another collection of cheat codes someone scraped from a forum in 2004. Cheat Happens has its own team of programmers who build custom trainers for thousands of PC games, and with a lifetime Premium membership, you get unlimited access to all of them. It's only $34.99 (reg. $99.99) right now.

How does Cheat Happens work

Cheat Happens gives you access to more than 27,000 trainers across 6,000 games, covering everything from strategy to shooters, indie gems to blockbuster titles. New games are added regularly, and trainers are updated to stay compatible with patches and DLC.

Whether you want to tweak health, unlock resources, skip levels, or just experiment with what the game engine can do, there's probably a trainer ready to go. You can even track games you care about to get notified when new cheats drop.

With Premium membership, you also get access to Cheat Happens' Trainer Manager, which organizes and updates your cheat library with minimal hassle. There's also CoSMOS, a memory scanner and hacking tool that lets more advanced users fine-tune cheats or create their own. And if you're the type who likes to take your tricks on the go, there's a mobile app on the way to make everything even more accessible.

Want to connect with other gamers? Cheat Happens has a full community and support system, so you can request new trainers, chat with other players, and get help when something breaks after a patch. It's one of the most active and well-supported cheat platforms out there.

