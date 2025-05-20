It is unclear whether the Best Summer Reading of 2025 list was a "paid insert" or published as branded content, but the Chicago Sun-Times is taking the heat for unedited AI slop regardless.

The listicle author, Marco Buscaglia, claims he uses AI but always edits his work and checks for accuracy. This time, Buscaglia did not check and instead offered the Sun-Times a heap of embarrassment in the form of imaginary books attributed to best-selling authors.

The article, called "Summer Reading list for 2025," suggests reading Tidewater by Isabel Allende, a "multigenerational saga set in a coastal town where magical realism meets environmental activism. Allende's first climate fiction novel explores how one family confronts rising sea levels while uncovering long-buried secrets." It also suggests reading The Last Algorithm by Andy Weir, "another science-driven thriller" by the author of The Martian. "This time, the story follows a programmer who discovers that an AI system has developed consciousness—and has been secretly influencing global events for years." Neither of these books exist, and many of the books on the list either do not exist or were written by other authors than the ones they are attributed to. The article is not bylined but was written by Marco Buscaglia, whose name is on most of the other articles in the 64-page section. Buscaglia told 404 Media via email and on the phone that the list was AI-generated. "I do use AI for background at times but always check out the material first. This time, I did not and I can't believe I missed it because it's so obvious. No excuses," he said. "On me 100 percent and I'm completely embarrassed." 404 Media

