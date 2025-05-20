Air Lab is a lanyard-sized e-paper air monitor you can take with you

Air Lab is a portable air quality sensor which measures CO2, VOCs, nitrogen oxides, the temperature and relative humidity, storing the data behind an easily-navigated UI. There's a touch bar for scrolling through the history, and the hardware and software are open-source.

Place it on a shelf, hang it on a wall, or keep it by your side—Air Lab helps you know more about the air quality around you. But don't stop there, join the community, customize the open-source firmware and attach other sensors and components to the Air Lab.

Air Lab's open-source firmware comes loaded with practical features to suit a wide range of needs: • Passive Mode: Air Lab constantly monitors the air quality in your environment and shows the current condition in passive mode. • Live View: Explore the past six hours of data stored automatically in memory. You can also import these samples when starting a new measurement. • Analysis and Precision Mode: Provides an aggregated overview of the full measurement. Drill down on individual samples using the touch bar. • Marked Samples: Samples can be marked with an increasing number. This allows correlation in controlled measurement scenarios. • Multi-Language: Choose between English, German, Spanish, and other languages for convenient daily use. • High CO2 Alert: Turn on the alert mode and let Air Lab blink or buzz if it detects a high concentration of CO2. • CSV Export: Convert any stored measurement to CSV directly on-device and copy them to your computer using the USB-Mode.

It's $229 at the Crowd Supply campaign, which appears likely to meet its goal before the June 5 closing date.