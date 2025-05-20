Anti-Vaxxer-in-Chief: Trump admin limits access to COVID vaccine

In a move sure to limit access, the Food and Drug Administration's lead administrators announced new guidelines for approving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Limiting people's choices regarding medical care remains a priority for the Trump administration. It is baffling that people would want less access to an optional vaccine, especially after seeing so many people die of the COVID-19 pandemic just a few years ago. This, however, is what the FDA has determined to be the best path forward. The propaganda machine is running the circus.

The upcoming changes raise questions for people who may still want a fall COVID-19 shot but don't clearly fit into one of the categories. "Is the pharmacist going to determine if you're in a high-risk group?" asked Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "The only thing that can come of this will make vaccines less insurable and less available." The framework is the culmination of a series of recent stepsscrutinizing the use of COVID shots and raising major questions about the broader availability of vaccines under President Donald Trump. It was released two days ahead of the first meeting of FDA's outside vaccine experts under the Trump administration. SF Gate

