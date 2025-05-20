Fantasy Park, 50 years on: BBC documentary about the greatest rock festival that never was

Woodstock, Isle of Wight, Monterey, and Fantasy Park were perhaps the greatest rock festivals in history, but for some reason the latter is only getting its due now, thanks to a documentary at the BBC. It's a hoax, of course. Here's Henrik Persson, co-writer with Gareth Ceredig and Jon Holmes:

It is a documentary about the world's biggest, most stacked rock festival Fantasy Park, which took place in 1975. The kicker is it never happened except in your mind, because if was a hoax festival. The promo voice was Rod Serling which was pretty apt, and every single huge band was on the bill – including the Beatles. We've made a documentary about Fantasy Park – and the documentary itself is also a hoax. We're basically pretending that Fantasy Park was real and doing a "Woodstock movie" type thing about it. So two layers of hoax in one. All done with archive clips and voiced by Bob Harris.

More at The Twilight Zone podcast. Inspirational stuff: I thought the present age had deprecated the traditional playful hoax or pastiche, but just look how good this one is! And it led me to a BBC comedy show I missed, The Skewer.