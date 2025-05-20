Felon who mailed sex tape to his sister now represents America in France

Nothing captures the pure essence of Trump's magacrocy like watching a convicted felon who filmed his brother-in-law with a sex worker — and then mailed the tape to his own sister — get confirmed as our ambassador to France.

As reported in The Guardian, Charles Kushner, daddy to princeling Jared, secured his spot as America's top diplomat in the land of Voltaire thanks to a Senate vote of 51-45.

This is the same Charles Kushner who pled guilty to 18 federal charges including tax evasion, witness tampering, and making false statements to the FEC. When his brother-in-law started cooperating with federal investigators about those Kushner's financial crimes, Kushner responded like any totally normal person would: by hiring a prostitute to seduce him, secretly filming the encounter, and mailing the tape to his own sister.

Even Chris Christie — not exactly known for his delicate sensibilities — called it "one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes" he'd ever prosecuted. When you've grossed out Chris Christie, you know you've really accomplished something special.

"I've been pardoned by President Trump," Kushner assured the Senate foreign relations committee, not seeming to realize that's like saying Jeffrey Dahmer gave you a five-star Yelp review for your dinner party.

He added that he "paid a very heavy price" for his crimes — and truly, what could be more devastating than having to settle for being a billionaire ambassador forced to suffer through life in a taxpayer-funded palatial residence in Paris?

