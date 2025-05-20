Google expands access to its awful LLM

This is how Google dies—not at the hands of the DOJ breaking up a monopoly, but by pridefully forcing its terrible AI down every channel it can.

Google has turned its search results into garbage. Unless you click away from the default results, the AI summary is frequently inaccurate, and the bulk of the content is promoted. Now, they are inviting you to get the same summary you hate for search, but for pages you've already found. The only thing I find remotely interesting about Gemini is how people pronounce it.

While Gemini can already distill information from websites, having the assistant baked into Chrome allows it to provide insights and answer questions about your open tabs without ever having to move to a different window or application. Instead, Gemini lives in a new menu at the top of your browser window as well as in the taskbar. The company envisions its assistant as being able to help out with tasks that may normally require switching between several open tabs or scrolling around to different parts of a web page. For example, Google showed off how Gemini can give advice about potential modifications for dietary restrictions while looking at a recipe blog. Gemini in the browser could also come in handy while shopping as it can answer specific questions about products or even summarize reviews. Engadget

