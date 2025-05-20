Kristi Noem makes up new definition for "habeas corpus" to fit fascist agenda (video)

Homeland Security's Kristi Noem is not just a puppy killing cosplayer, she is also a complete dimwit, as proven yet again when she was asked what "habeas corpus" meant.

"Well, habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country, and suspend their right to…" Noem told Senator Maggie Hassan on the House floor today, blurting out a definition as phony as her camouflage border costumes. But before she could continue with the charade, Hassan cut her off.

"No, let me stop you…Excuse me, that's incorrect," Hassan said, before giving Noem a much-needed lesson in Civics 101.

"Habeas corpus is the legal principle that requires that the government provide a public reason for detaining and imprisoning people. If not for that protection, the government could simply arrest people, including American citizens, and hold them indefinitely for no reason," the New Hampshire lawmaker patiently explained. "Habeas corpus is the foundational right that separates free societies like America from police states like North Korea."

And like any determined proponent of police states, Noem responded by erroneously arguing that her Dear Leader should have the final say. "I support habeas corpus, but I also recognize that the president of the United States has the authority under the Constitution to be suspended or not." No, ma'am, without the approval of Congress, the president does not have the authority to suspend habeas corpus. Or, at least he didn't when the United States was a democracy. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

HASSAN: What is habeas corpus?



NOEM: Habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country



HASSAN: That's incorrect pic.twitter.com/ozRVVfdSoP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2025

