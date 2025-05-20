Police recover 280-pound bronze bust from Jim Morrison's grave stolen in 1988

French police weren't looking for Jim Morrison's missing bronze bust grave marker when they stumbled upon it — they were conducting a financial crimes investigation. But after 37 years, the bust of The Doors' frontman was recovered.

The 128-kilogram (282-pound) sculpture, created by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin, was installed at Morrison's plot in Père Lachaise cemetery in 1981 to mark the 10th anniversary of Morrison's death. It disappeared mysteriously in 1988, as reported by CNN. The Paris Police Directorate announced they recovered the graffiti-covered bust during an unrelated financial crimes search, though they haven't revealed details about where it was found or who had it.

Morrison's grave has been a magnet for chaos since his death at age 27. Police once tear-gassed unruly fans during a 1991 anniversary gathering. The site became such a party zone that authorities eventually banned alcohol and music — though that hasn't stopped thousands from making pilgrimages to leave wreaths and snap photos. After vandals damaged the original headstone in the 1980s, Morrison's parents replaced it with a new one bearing the Greek inscription "True to His Spirit."

"Obviously it's a piece of history, and one Jim's family wanted there on his grave, so it's gratifying to see that it's been recovered," estate manager Jeff Jampol told CNN. "Now we'll have to see what kind of shape the bust is in."

Previously:

• New evidence that The Doors' Jim Morrison may be alive (video)