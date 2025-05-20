Power up your PC and your productivity with a $15 Windows 11 Pro license

TL;DR: Give your PC a total refresh for $14.97 with this lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro, now over $175 off through June 1.

As the weather gets nicer, it's harder and harder to find motivation to actually get your work done. If you're in desperate need of a little productivity boost, this Windows 11 Pro license is here to save the day. And right now, you can give your computer this refresh for just $14.97 through June 1.

This new operating system gives you a much needed productivity boost

A new operating system gives an old computer a whole new lease on life. Windows 11 Pro was made with the modern professional in mind, so not only will your computer feel as good as new, but your inner spark will, too.

Your productivity will get a boost from features like snap layouts, improved voice typing, and a more powerful search experience. Have a question? Run it by Copilot, your very own AI-powered assistant from OpenAI. It's right on your desktop ready to give you an answer. It can also generate images, give you code suggestions, or help with your writing process.

Helpful additions like Microsoft Teams, Azure AD, Hyper-V, and Windows Sandbox are all ready to help your work day go a little smoother. And if you want to take a break, DirectX 12 Ultimate is ready to take your gaming experience to the next level with incredible graphics.

Feel like going keyboardless? There's a feature that lets you go touchscreen if your device allows, so you can ditch the mouse, too.

Windows 11 Pro also beefs up the cybersecurity thanks to a biometric login, encrypted authentication, and advanced antivirus defenses to improve online protection.

Outfit your computer for Windows 11 Pro for life with this license, now just $14.97 through June 1.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.