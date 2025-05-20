The story behind Trump's grift jet keeps getting worse

Convicted felon #47, Donald "Two Dolls, Five Pencils" Trump wants a fancier airplane and doesn't care where it comes from, or how he gets it.

It turns out that the idea to gift Trump this long, unsellable 747 started with Trump's folks offering to lease the jet from Qatar. This gift was made from the goodness of their hearts to the convicted felon and adjudicated sexual offender, out of a concern for his comfort and not just the illegal bribe everyone else on earth knows it is. Constitution seems irrelevant here, Trumpy wants a jet.

"After Trump took office in January, the Pentagon contacted Boeing and was told the company would not be able to deliver the new jets it was building to replace the aging presidential planes for another two years, the sources said," the report continued. However, administration officials didn't want to have to wait that long, and "At the same time, Trump tasked his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff with finding a list of viable planes, a senior White House official told CNN." The Defense Department ultimately reached out to Qatar, proposing that they supply the aircraft originally, with the thinking that it could be a lease arrangement, but the idea quickly evolved into Qatar simply giving over the jet. All of this stands in contrast to Trump's characterization of the arrangement, as he "repeatedly described the potential deal as a 'gesture' or 'contribution' from Qatar's royal family," noted the report. "A 'GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE,' he wrote on his social media site Truth Social. He said it would be a temporary replacement for Air Force One and given to his presidential library after he leaves office but denied he would fly in the plane then." RawStory

Previously:

• Incredible video of the fighter jet crashing nose first into the Pacific Ocean yesterday

• Even Republicans admit Trump's jet is an unconstitutional bribe