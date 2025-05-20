Who influenced Apple design? Dieter Rams documentary streams free today and tomorrow only

To celebrate the 93rd birthday of famed industrial designer Dieter Rams, you can watch Gary Hustwit's fascinating documentary Rams for free.

Even if you don't know his name, you likely know of his beautifully austere designs for Braun audio and houseware designs from the 1950s through the 1990s. His philosophy of "less, but better" (Weniger, aber besser) and his ten principles of good design have profoundly influenced modern industrial design, most notably through his impact on Apple's Jonathan Ive. Many Apple products pay direct homage to Rams's work for Braun — from the calculator app that references his 1987 ET66 calculator to the original iPod's resemblance to the 1958 T3 transistor radio. In fact, Apple is one of the few companies Rams has cited as designing products according to his principles.

Don't wait: 5/20 and 5/21 only!

