You can drink beer made from 2,000 year old glacier water at this Arctic brewery

Svalbard, Norway, is one of the world's most remote, arctic towns. For almost a century, it was illegal to brew beer here. All of that changed in 2015 when a local guy named Robert Johansson worked to change the laws and then start the Svalbard Brewery.

This unique Arctic brewery uses 2,000-year-old glacier water to brew beer. It's the world's northernmost commercial brewery. The brewery focuses on sustainability, such as converting production waste into energy and heating, and reducing CO₂ emissions by 80% by substituting CO₂ with nitrogen.

Visitors to the brewery can join in on scheduled tastings and tours. The brewery also hosts a "brewery night" every Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. I'm not a fan of the extreme cold, but if I ever find myself wandering around arctic Norway, this brewery will most definitely be my first stop.

