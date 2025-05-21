Bring your dad to see 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' this Father's Day

"The man with the hat is back. And this time he's bringing his dad." That was the tagline for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade when it was released (sigh) thirty-six years ago. The latest installment of Fathom's Big Screen Classics is a re-release of the third, and some would argue, best installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. The short run is scheduled for Father's Day weekend, June 14th, 15th, and 18th.

Even though Harrison Ford and Sean Connery were only twelve years apart, the casting was perfect. Who else could play Indiana Jones' father besides the original cinematic James Bond? They were perfect together – the badass archaeologist and his fish out of water father fighting, and sleeping with, Nazis. The film is also an important reminder that the Nazis are the bad guys and you should always punch them.

I saw Raiders, Temple of Doom, and Last Crusade with my dad. I remember him jumping out of his seat multiple times during the opening scenes of the first film, and letting out a huge breath of relief when Indy reached the safety of the awaiting seaplane. My dad passed away in 2005. Even though Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull was, charitably, not good, I was still sad that I didn't get to see it together. I would do anything to go to this with him, so if you can, take your dad to the movies for Father's Day.

