Carnivorous plant attempts to digest candy in bizarre video

Watch a carnivorous plant devour a helpless little gummy bear in this timelapse video. The King Sundew (Drosera regia) plant in the video seems to eat a pretty decent amount of the gummy bear, but leaves the top half of it behind, looking liquified and gooey. I feel like I just watched the plant version of a slasher film.

The King Sundew is one of the most striking and rare carnivorous plants in the world. This plant is Native to a single valley in Bainskloof, near Wellington in the Western Cape of South Africa. Its long, sword-like leaves are covered in something called glandular tentacles that secrete a sticky mucilage to trap insects (or Haribo Gummy bears).

Only one gummy bear seems to have been harmed in the making of this video. It seems to have been a bit large (or maybe just too artificial) for the plant's tastes. Although plants do not think like humans do, I feel like the plant must have been surprised on some level by this usual meal.

