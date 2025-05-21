Disability-friendly cooking channel makes meal prep simple for everyone

I've come across a great resource for anyone who wants or needs easier recipes for home-cooked meals. Meet Carolyn, also known as "Epicurious Expeditions" on social media, who writes accessible recipes specifically for people with disabilities.

Some of her disability-friendly recipes include risotto, po-boys, a crab boil, and mini meatloaves. They not only all look delicious, but are also easy to make, as they lean heavily on the use of a crock pot, and can all be cooked while seated and without the use of fire or knives.

In this video, Carolyn explains how her mother and her son have inspired her disability-friendly recipe series, and why she focuses on creating recipes for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. She states, "I have compassion and I try to think of ways to make their lives better . . . I really hope that even in the tiniest of ways it makes a difference. . . If I can just improve somebody's life just one percent, it's all worth it … Even if one person is helped it'll be worth it."

Although they were created for people with disabilities, anyone can use the disability-friendly recipes featured on Epicurious Expeditions. Many folks have commented on her videos that her recipes are much appreciated by anyone who desires more accessible home cooked meals—this includes anyone who wants or needs a break from cooking, gets overwhelmed by lots of prep or too many steps in a recipe, is temporarily injured, is aging or has arthritis flareups, and more. Whatever gets more people in the kitchen cooking, and helps make meal prep more accessible, is a win in my book!

For more disability-friendly recipes, check out Epicurious Expeditions on YouTube or Instagram.