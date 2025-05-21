Georgia abortion laws turn a dead woman into a zombie uterus

A Georgia woman is being forced to keep her brain-dead but also pregnant daughter alive on machines. The costs, emotionally and financially, are crippling.

It seems the hospital isn't even being clear which of the many applicable Georgia laws restricting women, and their surviving family, from making choices about their body are the ones they fear breaking. There are enough ways Georgia legislators have made this situation awful, it seems they are just stepping back to let the courts decide, while running the bill up.

