Jon Stewart burns CNN's book promotion of Biden "expose" (video)

The media's current focus on former President Biden's health is a convergence of two sad things: the ex-President has cancer, and the cowardly media wants to talk about anything but the disaster Trump is causing in the world.

Things were much better for the United States and the world when Joe Biden was the US President. The media's fear of repercussions is going to cost us more and more, as the low information voters who are enabling this circus love these stories.

Previously:

• Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer