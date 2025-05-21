"Longbois devouring watermelon" is my new favorite animal ASMR genre!

I have recently stumbled upon a new genre of ASMR that's just terrific—dachshunds eating watermelon. The very best vidoes of the genre include not only the wonderful crunching sounds, but also terrific close-up, fish-eye angles of glorious wiener-dog snouts in action.

Do a search for "dachshunds eating watermelon" on any social media and you'll have find more than enough video content to occupy your afternoon!

Here are a few of my favorites! Check out Leo the Weeno munching on that sweet, crunchy fruit! And Roswell Weenie devouring the most delicious moist melon. And here's my absolute favorite. I don't know who this adorable longboi is, but this video of him—and the hilarious angle on his snout—gobbling up some succulent sandia is the ultimate winner, for me!

Enjoy!

