Sassy bird wins dance-off with zero competition

Remember this American Woodcock, the delightful little bird with an unflappable swagger? Well, if you liked its ridiculous dance moves—bobbing here, weaving there—you'll love the Wilson's Snipe, a slightly longer-legged relative with a similarly impressive jaunty shuffle.

Jocelyn Anderson, a photographer who is a self-described "big fan of birds" was lucky enough to get this amazing footage of a Wilson's Snipe in action, dancing its little heart out while snarfling up some delicious invertebrates. Anderson explains what's going on:

This bird bops when being watched by potential predators (in this case, people along the boardwalk.) The bird is saying through movement: I have plenty of energy and will fly away, so don't even try to catch me.

Cornell University's CornellLab of Ornithology provides terrific information about Wilson's Snipe, which they describe as "plump, long-billed birds" that are "among the most widespread shorebirds in North America." Here's an overview of the "chunky sandpiper":

This elusive bird sleeps much of the day, then feeds around dusk and dawn. They probe for insect larvae and other prey in marshes, bogs, along pond and river edges, and in other wet settings, using the sensory receptors at the tip of their long, straight bills to locate food. Despite their somewhat pudgy, unbalanced look, Wilson's Snipe are strong, fast flyers reaching speeds of more than 60 miles per hour.

They also provide a plethora of fun facts about the bird—this is my favorite:

Because a Wilson's Snipe's eyes are set far back on its head, it can see almost as well behind as in front and to the sides. This arrangement makes it difficult for a potential predator to sneak up on a feeding snipe—it almost literally has "eyes in the back of its head."

What a cool (and cute!) bird—I'll definitely be on the lookout for one the next time I'm hanging around a wet or marshy setting! Learn more about Wilson's Snipe at the CornellLab of Ornithology, and see more of Jocelyn Anderson's spectacular nature photography and videography on her Instagram or YouTube.