Watch Mario explore a blocky Minecraft world on original N64 hardware

Minecraft might soon overtake DOOM for its sheer number of nonsensical ports onto every device under the sun. It's already been on the last three Nintendo consoles, including a chugging, lackluster 3DS version for some reason only Satoru Iwata knows, but apparently that isn't enough for the gaming community.

Super Mario 64 hacker Arthurtilly has reverse-engineered Minecraft's blocks into that game, making its voxel system run flawlessly on real Nintendo 64 hardware.

It's absolutely surreal to see Mario running around in Steve's world – even if it does seem a little barren given the N64's power (or lack thereof). At least that 3DS version isn't the most barebones one anymore!