Baby bird or velociraptor? Check out this helpful comic to be sure

Rosemary Mosco is a brilliant writer, cartoonist, and fellow pigeon appreciator. Her artwork is cute, funny, and informative — a triple threat. She has just updated a previous cartoon, which depicts a helpful flow chart to use if you come upon a baby bird that's not in its nest. Just in case, the flowchart includes instructions on handling the less friendly cousin of birds, the velociraptor.

Image: Rosemary Mosco birdandmoon.com

The proper way to care for, or in some cases, not care for, baby birds is not always intuitive, so the information in this chart is really helpful. The talented Ms. Mosco also recently released a new book, The Birding Dictionary, which combines actual bird facts with her signature humor and adorable birds.

Image: Rosemary Mosco The Birding Dictionary

You can help her make more fun art by supporting her on Patreon. A portion of this month's proceeds will benefit the International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council, which provided scientific advice for the flow chart.

