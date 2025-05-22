Disney unveils first look at Zootopia 2, promises November release

Everyone's favorite big-budget furry bait has returned from its banishment to Disney Plus. No one saw the Zootopia animated show – I'm willing to bet this is the first time you're even hearing of it – so Disney has evidently decided to do what they should have from the start and just release a full-on sequel to the much-loved original movie. Our first look at Zootopia 2 is less a coherent trailer and more a collection of vibes, of course featuring a marketable sidekick to make plushies out of.

The movie will be out in late November, but I personally won't be interested until Judy Hopps turns to camera and denounces the entire policing system.