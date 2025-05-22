Former aide claims Rep. Mace's journey of self-healing on the floor of congress is actually blackmail

A former aide believes Congressperson Nancy Mace is abusing the Speech and Debate clause of the Constitution to extort two properties from her ex-boyfriend.

The congresswoman's former political adviser Wesley Donehue testified in a deposition that Mace planned to use the naked photos she found on her boyfriend's phone as leverage to get him to give her two properties. He said the MAGA lawmaker loved to play "the victim card" and constantly talked about sex, reported The Daily Beast.

"Nancy talks about her sex life in a way that I've never heard a client or a woman talk," said Donehue, a corporate and political strategist who has known Mace for years. "It's like every conversation would devolve into what's going on in her sex life."

…

Her former political adviser claimed Mace intended "to use all the information that she found as leverage to gain 100 percent ownership" of a pair of homes they shared in Washington D.C., and South Carolina's Isle of Palms.